Imagine a place where a nonverbal child on the autism spectrum can tell a horse to "walk-on".
Imagine a place where a woman who uses a wheelchair can use a horse's legs to move around instead of her own.
Imagine a place where a horse will stop in his tracks and refuses to move until his rider's seizure has passed.
You are imagining The Right Step,Inc.
We are a therapeutic riding program where clients of all ages with a range of physical, emotional, behavioral and cognitive disabilities experience freedoms they have never felt before.
Our Mission : To Better the Lives of People With Disabilities Through the Healing Power of Horses
Research shows that equine-assisted learning has physical, emotional and cognitive benefits for participants.
The Right Step, Inc. on Social Media
How to find us!
The Right Step is located at Coventry Farms:
7990 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, CO 80120
Mailing address: P.O. Box 721 Littleton, CO 80160-0721
Phone: 720-893-0650