﻿﻿﻿Imagine a place where a nonverbal child on the autism spectrum can tell a horse to "walk-on".
Imagine a place where a woman who uses a wheelchair can use a horse's legs to move around instead of her own.
Imagine a place where a horse will stop in his tracks and refuses to move until his rider's seizure has passed. 

You are imagining The Right Step,Inc.

We are a therapeutic riding program where clients of all ages with a range of physical, emotional, behavioral and cognitive disabilities experience freedoms they have never felt before.
Our Mission : To Better the Lives of People With Disabilities Through the Healing Power of Horses
﻿Research shows that equine-assisted learning has physical, emotional and cognitive benefits for participants.

The Right Step, Inc. on Social Media

So many great things are happening at The Right Step, Inc. that we can't keep it to ourselves!  Check us out! ~ Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Youtube. Remember to like and share what you see with your friends. Click the buttons below to get started!

How to find us!  
The Right Step is located at Coventry Farms: 
7990 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, CO 80120
Mailing address: P.O. Box 721 Littleton, CO  80160-0721
​Phone:  720-893-0650